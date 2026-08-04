(NBC 26) — The Denmark and Maribel safety rest areas along I-43 are unveiling a major makeover after 16 months of construction.

The updates include new facilities, more truck parking, and features designed to make travel easier and safer for everyone.

Watch the full broadcast here:

I-43 rest areas reopen with expanded truck parking and ADA upgrades

"Safe drivers are what's most important," said Kristina Boardman, Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary.

One of the big changes is accessibility. The building has ADA-compliant restrooms, as well as adult and child changing stations — something advocates say can make a big difference.

"One of the biggest challenges people have when they are facing travel barriers are finding appropriate places to rest," said Julie Blasky, a member of the Executive Committee for the Council for Physical Disability.

"Be assured that when you stop here, that you can get in, you can access the vending machine, you can access a climate controlled area, just the access and allows people to have peace of mind," Blasky said.

Blasky, who travels from Madison, said the project is personal.

"Yes, I travel from Madison so the opportunity to travel throughout Wisconsin while reducing those barriers is what I'm here to celebrate today because that's huge," she said.

The project also expands parking for semi-trucks, tripling the number of spaces to 56 stalls.

"The trucking industry, the foundation is safety for everything that we do and to have parking facilities such as this is so important," said Dan Johnson, a member of the Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association. "We can't have trucks parked along the shoulders, the off ramps just because they are looking for a place to rest."

Starting Wednesday, drivers can once again use the rest area. New signs along I-43 will also help truck drivers know when parking is available.

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