How has Gun Deer Season gone on the Lakeshore? Just ask Manitowoc's Trapper Dan

MANITOWOC — Before the final weekend of Gun Deer Season 2024, numbers are down on the Lakeshore.



Entering the final weekend of gun deer season, DNR reports show deer yields down arond 2% in Manitowoc County.

Dan Cichantek, or Trapper Dan, says it may be due to the rough weather.

After this weekend, there will still be opportunities to hunt throughout 2024.

For outdoorsmen in Wisconsin, not much tops gun deer season. Here’s a recap before the last weekend of the short season

To get a feel for how the season has gone, I caught up with Manitowoc man Dan Cichantek or ‘Trapper Dan’.

"It's just been a slow season,” Trapper Dan said. "I think a lot of it too is the weather change after Tuesday put a lot of people not hunting."

Sure enough, Trapper Dan's feeling is backed up by the DNR.

Preliminary harvest numbers show the 2024 season in Manitowoc County yielded around 2 percent less deer to this point than the 2019 through 2023 average.

"Not a good year,” said Dan. “No snow cover, the second latest opening we possibly could have."

A local venison processor told me that their numbers are holding steady, but it is tough for them to say because they're at capacity every year.

But, a lower number didn't stop Trapper Dan.

"I only saw one deer and that was this bigger buck that I shot",” Dan said.

There's still more hunting left, according to the DNR's schedule, there is still muzzleloader season, a few days hunt for antlerless deer and extended gun seasons in parts of the Lakeshore.

"They always say, 'if you only shoot little deer, you're never going to shoot a big deer',” Dan joked. “I guess it shows."

With some more opportunities for hunting, Trapper Dan hopes all hunters keep in mind,

"Don't give up and stay safe!”