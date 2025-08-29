Home-based animal rescues along the Lakeshore give dogs second chances at life

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — When most people think of animal rescues, they picture rows of kennels and large shelter buildings. But across Wisconsin's lakeshore, some rescues operate differently — right out of people's homes.

These home-based rescues provide dogs with a safe place to heal and prepare for their forever families, often taking in animals that others have given up on.

In Two Rivers, Busy Barks specializes in dogs that need extra help. Samantha Seeber, a trainer with the organization, says each animal comes with its own challenges.

"Each dog has their own traumatic story that we try to help them overcome. It's just like humans, sometimes we need a little extra help," Seeber said.

For Seeber, the work has become a calling she can't imagine living without.

"I cannot imagine not having the chaotic household I do now," she said.

The need is constant, with dogs arriving in desperate situations.

"I've had dogs dropped off at my doorstep because they had nowhere else to take them," Seeber said.

Less than an hour south in Sheboygan, Circle of Souls Animal Rescue shares the same mission. Founder Tara Johanek recently welcomed Zoe, a dog with a particularly heartbreaking backstory.

"Zoe came to us from really unfortunate circumstances in Texas. She came from a hoarding situation where two dogs went after her and tore her leg off," Johanek said.

Zoe represents many dogs who are victims of abuse, but Johanek believes every animal deserves another chance.

"So many dogs just need that second chance. Sometimes it's the breed, sometimes it's behavior, but with the right training and the right people they can thrive," she said.

The two organizations have joined forces, working together to take on cases they couldn't handle alone.

"That's the importance of working with other trainers, you establish that bond and friendship. If it's a dog you can't rehabilitate, someone else can step in and try," Seeber said.

These homes serve as crucial stepping stones rather than final destinations for the animals.

"I am the home where they stop we're just not the family that loves them... we just love them temporarily," Seeber said.

Both rescues say their biggest current need is foster families willing to provide temporary homes for dogs in transition.

If you are interested in fostering or adopting a dog, visit Circle of Souls Animal Rescue's website.

