TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — High fuel costs are forcing tough decisions for fishing businesses and charter captains along the lakeshore as the summer boating season gets underway.

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High gas prices strain lakeshore fishing and charter businesses

At Susie Q Fish Company in Two Rivers, the cost of doing business is climbing fast — from fuel on the water to diesel on the roads.

"Our fuel prices are at a record high and our fishing isn't as good as it used to be so it's a little harder to make a profit," owner Paul LeClair said.

Those costs are now forcing tough business decisions, including price increases for customers.

"Unfortunately we will have to raise them here at the end of the month," LeClair said.

LeClair said the company uses about 100 gallons of fuel a day, adding up to about a $200 increase at current prices.

Charter captains are also feeling the impact as the season gets underway.

"This one came out of nowhere, was not expecting this," Matt Gates of High Life Charters said.

Gates said bookings are slower than expected, and it's starting to stand out early in the season.

"It's a little scary it can be, your livelihood is affected and I myself am cautious with my funds and the future is unknown right now," Gates said.

Despite the higher fuel prices, boaters said they're still planning to get out on the water as much as they can this season.

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