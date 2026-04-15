Heavy rainfall floods Mishicot and shuts down Main Street

MISHICOT- (NBC 26) — Main Street in Mishicot has shut down as the river continues to overflow from heavy rainfall, leaving parts of the road underwater.

Some business owners are still cleaning up, including Christopher Baugniet, owner of Riveredge Galleries. Baugniet says over the last few days, water has filled the basement of his business.

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Heavy rainfall floods Mishicot businesses and shuts down Main Street

"It’s not very often when they close Main Street because of the flooding," Baugniet said.

"There must’ve been 12 inches of water in the basement because there were some things toppled," Baugniet said.

He says flooding like this is rare, even for a building with history along the water.

"The building was built in 1922 just below the dam so I kinda knew what I was getting into, sort of," Baugniet said.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin Public Service spokesman Matt Cullen is urging people to take precautions.

"Water inside a flooded basement or another area that is flooded could come in contact with energized pieces of equipment," Cullen said.

He says if water reaches appliances, it is important to get each one inspected before turning them back on.

"We closely monitor weather forecasts and conditions. Our focus was could this potentially cause power outages for our customers and making sure we had our crews ready and prepared to respond," Cullen said.

WPS says flooding in a home can also create a gas leak. If you think you smell natural gas, WPS says to leave the area immediately and call them.

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