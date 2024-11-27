Giving season donations in Elijah Vue's honor; how you can help

As we enter the holiday season, the Lakeshore community is coming together to help the family of Elijah Vue, and his seven year-old-sister, Elena.

Last week, community members announced an effort to begin a memory box for Elena. Organizer Missy Wells says they worked closely with her family.

"In this situation, no one lost more than young Elena," said Wells.

After missing for nearly seven months, Elijah Vue's remains were discovered in September. He and Elena's mother, Katrina Baur has been charged in connection to his death.

Wells and the family are asking for items that later in life will give Elena positive memories of her brother. Such as handwritten letters and drawings.

In another effort to give back the community has organized, Operation Elijah Toy Drive. The Two Rivers Police and Captain Andrew Raatz are accepting toys for kids and families in need.

"It's truly a blessing that we're able to take something from this tragedy and do something really good for the community, in remembrance and honoring Elijah's memory,” said Captain Raatz.

To give to Elena's memory box, letters and messages should be sent to:

P.O. Box 194

N1886 Municipal Drive

Greenville, Wi 54942

More information on the Operation Elijah Toy Drive can be found here.