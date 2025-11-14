Gas line explosion with injuries reported in Sheboygan County

TOWN OF MITCHELL, Wis. — A natural gas pipeline explosion in Sheboygan County prompted the evacuation of approximately 60 homes Friday evening, with four people transported to hospitals.

The explosion occurred near the intersection of County Trunk F and Trio Lane, involving what officials believe was a 10-inch gas line operating at 600 to 800 psi pressure.

Sheboygan County Fire Chief Eric Montellano confirmed that crews evacuated residents within about 700 feet of the scene, covering roughly a mile radius in each direction. Many residents were at work when the evacuation order was issued and may be surprised to find they cannot return home immediately.

"A lot of people are at work so that weren't home at the time. They're going to be surprised when they can't get back into their homes right now," the chief said.

The timeline for residents to return home remains unknown as crews wait for gas to dissipate from the pipeline before conducting safety checks.

"We're still waiting for the gas to dissipate from the pipeline before we can get in and check the homes to make sure that they're safe," the chief said.

Four people were transported to hospitals, though the extent of their injuries and whether they were workers or residents was not immediately known. Officials noted a roofing crew was working in the area at the time of the explosion.

The gas line, owned by TC Energy out of Canada, runs parallel to Highway 28 at a 45-degree angle, located a couple of miles west of the highway.

TMJ4 reached out to TC Energy and received the following response via email:

"We are aware of this incident and are actively responding. We will provide more information as soon as possible."

The gas line has been shut down at two locations, and TC Energy has a representative on scene, according to the fire chief.

The area where the line was struck had been marked with flags, but officials are investigating whether proper marking procedures were followed.

Residents who smell gas in their homes are advised to call the fire department, which will respond with gas meters and ventilation equipment to ensure safety.

More than 17 fire departments responded to the emergency to assist with evacuations and scene management.

"Just be patient with us. We know everybody wants to get back home. It's Friday night. I understand that, but our hands are limited by the gas company," the chief said.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

