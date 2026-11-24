MISHICOT (NBC 26) — In Mishicot, seventh graders are getting to the heart of the matter — literally.

Students in Becky Armbruster's middle school science class have been learning about the circulatory system. Now, they're getting hands-on experience with deer hearts donated by hunters.

"I try and give kids as many hands on experiences as I can," Armbruster said. "So I figure if we are learning about the circulatory system why not dissect a heart."

Armbruster said high school librarian and Maribel Sportsman's Club member Sarah Schmidt has helped expand the effort.

"It's a great way to use something that would normally just be left in the leftover pile in the woods or out in the field," Schmidt said. "It's kind of like recycling or reusing."

Watch Abbey Hamachek's full story here:

From the woods to the classroom: How donated deer hearts are turned into science lessons

Sophomore Aubree Hammar said the experience helped shape what she wants to do in the future.

"To actually have that hands on experience and know what it's like was really cool," Hammar said.

"I'm thinking about being a science or math teacher or maybe going into pathology," Hammar said.

Eighth grader Hudson Greenwood is helping — and learning.

"I spent a lot of time in the woods with my dad hunting and donating hearts for a long time now," Greenwood said.

I asked Greenwood if the dissection had any extra excitement since he's a hunter himself.

"Yeah, I kind of knew a little bit going into the dissection but learning more was a lot of fun," Greenwood said.

The seventh graders expect to dissect the hearts in about two weeks.

"It's just cool for them to see this isn't made up. School isn't just something teachers make us learn, it's applicable," Armbruster said.

Hunters can drop off donations in the red cooler at 681 Washington Street across from the school, or bring them to the school office.

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