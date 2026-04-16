Floodwaters recede as neighbors assess the damage

MANITOWOC COUNTY (NBC 26) — Floodwaters are finally starting to recede at the Shoto Dam, but neighbors are now shifting their focus to the damage left behind.

Watch the full broadcast here:

Floodwaters finally recede as neighbors assess the damage

Dave Wilfert of Wilfert Farms said some of his land was covered in over a foot of water.

"This is a very bad thing for a lot of people, and a lot of people are going to be set back because of this," Wilfert said.

"We need to get rid of that rain as fast as we can because technically we should be planting right now," Wilfert said.

He expects that the delay could mean fewer products and fewer sales later this year.

"What’s gonna happen is this is probably gonna shave five or six days off my pea selling season," Wilfert said.

The impact is also being felt at local golf courses like Fox Hills Golf Resort.

"It just doesn’t allow us to get carts out there, so that reduces the number of players we see on a daily basis," Nick Siebers said.

Siebers told me the lack of players could cost them 70% of their revenue.

"It just kinda hits the pause button on everything," Siebers said.

"You just gotta find the driest areas and start from there," Siebers said.

Meanwhile, the county highway department said crews have been out opening and repairing roads.

"The south wall started falling in and went into the river," Town of Two Rivers Fire Chief Mark Leichtfuss said.

Crews are continuing to stabilize the area at the Shoto Dam.

"They put these rocks in this morning. I’m sure this wall will have to be addressed at one point," Leichtfuss said.

Officials and neighbors told me they will have work for a couple of weeks, between waiting for more water to recede and cleaning up any possible debris left behind.

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