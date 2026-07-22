MANITOWOC COUNTY (NBC 26) — FEMA teams will be at the Manitowoc County Emergency Operations Center Wednesday and Thursday to help eligible homeowners and renters apply for disaster assistance following April flooding.

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FEMA coming to Manitowoc County to help April flood victims

Heavy rains caused flooding across Manitowoc County in April, leaving some homeowners cleaning up and trying to figure out what came next.

Shelley Lawler, a Mishicot resident, described the experience.

"The water started coming in from all angles... I was in the sump pump with my pitcher and just bailing it out, doing what I could."

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is offering individual assistance to eligible homeowners and renters who had uninsured damage from the April 13 through 23 storms.

FEMA teams will be at the Manitowoc County Emergency Operations Center Wednesday and Thursday helping people apply, answering questions, and accepting documents.

FEMA Media Relations Specialist Larissa Hale said residents should come prepared.

"Any documentation that relates to the damage of the home... photos, receipts, because all of that helps us in determining how to help you."

Hale said the FEMA team is also there to listen.

"We do like to hear our survivors stories, because they are survivors, they have gone through something tragic and we are here to get you back safe and sanitary and reimburse you for having to go through that."

Applications are open until Aug. 30.

"We have over 160 inspectors across the state. You can expect 10 days after you register that you'll get a phone call from an inspector," Hale said.

FEMA says residents should be sure to answer calls from unknown numbers or make sure their voicemail can accept messages, as inspectors will try to reach them 3 times. Missing those calls could delay assistance.

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