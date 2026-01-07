DNR investigating after multiple headless deer discovered in Manitowoc County

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating potential poaching after multiple headless deer were discovered dumped in Manitowoc County, including four found in a dumpster outside the Reedsville Sports Club.

A member of the Reedsville Sports Club discovered the four headless deer in a dumpster outside the facility on Monday. Another headless deer was found near the home of Shane Deiter, a Reedsville resident who lives just over a mile from the club.

Watch the full broadcast here, but viewers may find some images unsettling.

Multiple headless deer discovered in Manitowoc County prompt DNR poaching investigation

"It really frustrates me and other hunters that people are going around thrill killing deer," Deiter said. "I mean that's kinda what it seems like, just cutting the heads off for horns."

The DNR confirmed it is investigating the killings but declined to share additional information while the investigation is ongoing. The agency has not confirmed how many deer may have been killed illegally, though there have been other reports of recent poaching in the area.

Jeff Wittmann, vice president of the Brillion Conservation Club, called the situation wasteful.

"When you hear of these poaching situations, it's just a waste of a natural resource," Wittmann said.

"It's a shame," Wittmann added. "That animal is now, not consumable and it takes away opportunity for people in that area for harvesting possibly a trophy buck."

For Deiter, the discovery is difficult to comprehend.

"Deer are pretty sacred to the people, and if you're taking that away from people, yeah I hope they would be prosecuted," Deiter said.

The DNR encourages anyone who notices deer dumped or potentially poached in their area to report it immediately.

