Deputies say fog to blame in multi-vehicle crash in Sheboygan Falls with serious injuries

SHEBOYGAN FALLS (NBC 26) — Deputies blame heavy morning fog for a crash between multiple vehicles which caused serious injuries on Thursday morning in Sheboygan Falls, according to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say visibility at the time in the area was less than 1/10 mile due to the heavy morning fog.

At around 7:35 a.m., Sheboygan emergency workers received several reports of multiple vehicles crashing on State Highway 23 in the area of Sunset Road in the Town of Sheboygan Falls.

As sheriffs arrived at the scene, they determined there were at least 9 vehicles involved in the crash at the state highway east bound at Sunset Road. As deputies closed the scene to redirect traffic, another 6 vehicle accident occurred west of the initial scene.

Officials believe that a single vehicle was crossing State Highway 23 at Sunset Road in the fog and caused an initial crash. Serious life threatening injuries were reported at the first scene, deputies say.

Officials say the scene is currently an active investigation and will be reconstructed by the State Patrol.