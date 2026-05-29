51-year-old Sheboygan man found dead in middle school parking lot after bicycle accident

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — A 51-year-old Sheboygan man was found dead Friday in the parking lot of Horace Mann Middle School after what police describe as a bicycle accident.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the school around 6:40 a.m., where they found the man dead in the parking lot and said he died from injuries sustained in the accident.

Police said the Sheboygan Area School District made the decision to close the school for the day and thanked families for their understanding during this difficult time.

The 51-year-old has not been identified, and the cause of the bicycle accident was not indicated in the police’s press release.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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