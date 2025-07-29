SHEBOYGAN — The City of Sheboyan released a timeline of its communication with Bounce Trampoline Park following backlash over the park's closure.

TMJ4 reached out to city officials on Monday morning for an interview regarding the situation, but did not receive a response. The city's Department of Planning and Development issued a new statement.

The city wrote that it was sharing additional context due to the Bounce Trampoline Park owners' public comments. Those comments made last week detailed challenges the owners faced and broadly claimed local government gave them moving targets to operate under, making it difficult to do business.

The city laid out a timeline. Highlights include:

April 28, 2025: Bounce Trampoline Park applied for an occupancy permit.

May 28: City staff learn from Bounce's social media that the facility opened without the proper permit and inspections. The city claims that Bounce refused to close and assured that they would promptly get legal compliance.

May 29: Bounce wrote the city stating that they were knowingly staying open in violation of the law and that they understood the consequences.

From there, the timeline details the back and forth with Bounce leading up to July 24, when the business was asked to follow its commitment to close pending repairs and an occupancy permit.

Watch: City of Sheboygan releases timeline after backlash over Bounce Trampoline Park closure

City of Sheboygan releases timeline after backlash over Bounce Trampoline Park closure

The city says that, to date, Bounce has not supplied professional plans for their trampoline structure for the city or state to review.

The release stated:

"Instead, they continue attempting to gain compliance through do-it-yourself repairs without the benefit of a commercial architect or designer or a commercial contractor."

Last week, the owner, Courtney Rhoades, told me that safety is a priority for them.

She described mixed messages and changing expectations from the city about obtaining a temporary permit and possible solutions to comply.

The city says some violations have been addressed; however, some safety concerns remain.

TMJ4 reached out to the owners of Bounce Trampoline Park for comment.

See the city's release below.

City of Sheboygan. The City of Sheboygan released a new statement on Monday regarding the Bounce Trampoline Park closure.