Brillion welcomes world's best snowshoe athletes for historic championship weekend

BRILLION (NBC 26) — Athletes from across the globe descended on Brillion this weekend for the World Snowshoe Championships, marking the first time the international event has ever been held in Wisconsin.

The energy was high as racers crossed the finish line at Ariens Nordic Center. Athletes from across the country and around the world battled wind, ice and cold temperatures during the competition.

The men's world champion was Eliot Soderholm from Paul Smiths College in New York, while the women's world champion was Jackie Hering from Cottage Grove, Wisconsin.

Men's Results:



First place: Eliot Soderholm, Paul Smiths College, New York

Second place: Julien Pinsonneault, Saint-Hyacinthe, Canada

Third place: Andrew Allen, Saint George, Utah



Women's Results:



First place: Jackie Hering, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin

Second place: Kaitlyn Vanias, Michigan

Third place: Olivia Dietzel, Dickeyville, Wisconsin

For Wisconsin native Hering, racing in her home state made the experience even more meaningful.

"I just can't resist racing when stuff is happening in my home state," Hering said.

Hering is a professional triathlete and said this was her first time competing at snowshoe worlds. She says crossing the finish line with her family watching made battling the cold worth it.

"Having my kids here is really special. I love having them at any finish line," Hering said.

On the men's side, Soderholm made history by becoming the youngest world snowshoe champion.

"I just won a legit senior world title, what just happened. You're gonna have to check back with me in 3 or 4 weeks because I think it'll take that long to process it," Soderholm said.

He dedicated his race to two men who took their own lives, with hopes to bring more awareness to mental health.

"So I was racing for Jake and Brandon today and this is dedicated to them — so when I crossed the line I blew them a kiss," Soderholm said.

Another strong finish came from Wisconsin athlete Olivia Dietzel, who was competing in snowshoes for the first time.

"It's pretty cool Wisconsin showed up and represented, like yeah we like to play in the snow," Dietzel said.

She dedicated her race to her father who passed from brain cancer.

"I decided I'm going to train really hard and dedicate all my racing to my dad and raising money for the cause," Dietzel said.

The fun isn't over yet, as there is a 5K Santa race Sunday to close out the event.

