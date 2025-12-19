BRILLION (NBC 26) — Athletes from around the world are arriving in Brillion as the small Wisconsin town prepares to host the World Snowshoe Championships this weekend, marking the first time the prestigious event has been held in the state.

The championships, taking place at Ariens Nordic Center, represent only the second time the competition has been hosted in the United States. The town expects around 2,000 athletes and spectators — nearly a third of Brillion's population.

Watch the full broadcast here:

Brillion hosts World Snowshoe Championships for first time in Wisconsin history

"I'm excited for the course. The snow is perfect for racing, and I really like the rolling hills, so it should be a very fun race rather than difficult," said Olivia Bobbie, an athlete from Paul Smith's College who traveled from New York to compete.

The Paul Smith College team is among the many groups making the journey to Wisconsin for the international competition. For many athletes, the event offers more than just racing opportunities.

"It's really fun to be out here with the team, be out here with everyone, and meeting all sorts of new people. I tend to leave with a lot more friends than I came here with," said Chloe Freund, another Paul Smith's College athlete.

The challenging course features rolling hills that will test competitors' skills and endurance. Noah Keys from Paul Smith's College offered advice for fellow racers.

"Definitely keep in mind that there is probably going to be more ice. It's a very hilly rolling hills course, be careful on the down hills, watch yourself a little more," Keys said.

Three main races will take place during the championships: the US 5K, the World Championship 10K, and a 5K Santa race. First-, second-, and third-place finishers in each category will receive prize purses of varying values.

Janice Robinson, competing for Canada, acknowledged the physical demands of the longer race while expressing enthusiasm for the competition.

"The 10K on the snowshoes is going to feel like a long race for me, but I'll get through it," Robinson said.

Robinson noted the unique community atmosphere that defines snowshoe racing, regardless of location.

"It's still a niche sport, but everyone here gets it and is doing it, so that's kinda fun," Robinson said.

The action begins Friday at noon and continues throughout the weekend, with the World Championship race scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.