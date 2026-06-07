Boat catches fire in pole shed, injures one

TOWN OF LYNDON — On Saturday evening, a boat caught fire in a pole shed in the Town of Lyndon. The property owner sustained minor injuries, according to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office says they received a call about a pole shed fire on Dooley Road shortly before 7 p.m.

When deputies arrived, the boat was parked outside of the pole shed. The boat was actively on fire and smoke was coming from inside the shed, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said the property owner was working on the boat when it caught fire. They received minor burns, but no one else was injured.

The pole shed and other items suffered minor smoke damage.