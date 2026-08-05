BRILLION (NBC 26) — The Ariens Nordic Center in Brillion has completed a new championship disc golf course, with its sights set on hosting the 2028 U.S. Women's Disc Golf Championships — making Brillion one of three Lakeshore host sites.

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Ariens Nordic Center unveils championship disc golf course

The facility, long known for its ski trails, is expanding beyond winter sports. The idea for the course started with an employee about a year ago, and after three months of construction, the course is ready to welcome players.

Dan Ariens, CEO of Ariens Company, said the expansion was a natural next step for the property.

"There's a whole lot more space we can use this facility for, so disc golf was a natural fit," Ariens said.

The course was built with competition in mind and designed by a professional disc golf course designer.

"This was a truly designed disc golf course by a disc golf course designer," Ariens said.

The center previously hosted a Snowshoe Championship, and Ariens said the addition of the disc golf course continues a broader effort to grow the region's economic footprint.

"The snowshoe event was well received... first of its kind here in Wisconsin. Having the 2028 Women's Disc Golf Championship will be a first of its kind. It's just a continuum of building economic opportunity here in Wisconsin," Ariens said.

Lindsey Krause, president of Lakeshore Ladies Disc Golf Corp., said the course represents a new standard for the sport in the state.

"This is thrilling. Disc golf in Wisconsin... they're historically in public parks," Krause said.

"The experience of the disc golfer comes first... It's unheard of. It's a new level of disc golf in Wisconsin," Krause said.

Wisconsin is set to host the Women's Championships two years in a row, which Krause said is rare in the sport.

"For us to go from '25 to hosting again in 2028 is unheard of," Krause said.

The public grand opening is set for Saturday, Aug. 8, where anyone can play the course for free.

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