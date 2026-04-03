Anglers cast lines as trout season nears

LAKESHORE (NBC 26) — Trout season kicks off this weekend, and anglers are getting ready to cast their lines. The season is set to run through mid-October, giving everyone plenty of time to get out on the water.

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Anglers cast lines on the East Twin River as trout season nears

At Klein Hardware, the shelves are stocked with everything anglers are asking for, and staff say business has already started to pick up.

"Rooster tails, they like the brighter, orange or yellow or some greens," Don Rivest said.

"Oh yeah. I just got in at noon hour but already, these bobbers over here we just got them in and there were three people that bought them. One guy got six, another one bought four and another bought one, they love them bobbers," Rivest said.

At the East Twin River, the Baldwin family is already out on the water. High waters are making things tricky for Oconto resident Tim Baldwin.

"There’s no such thing as a bad day of fishing," Baldwin said. "Hit or miss. It’s been spotty. We’ve seen some fish, got one on."

"I think when the water comes down in the next day or so it’ll pick up," Baldwin added.

For Two Rivers resident Amelia Baldwin, it is her first time fishing this part of the river.

"We have been fishing in Two Rivers, me and my brother, but otherwise this is our first time here," Amelia Baldwin said.

Her brother, Timothy Baldwin, hopes to reel one in this weekend.

"I hope tomorrow I can get something on with her, get something in," Timothy Baldwin said.

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