$4,000 reward offered for information on forest vandalism

MANITOWOC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A $4,000 reward is offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of vandals who damaged property at the Drumm Memorial Forest in Manitowoc County.

The Izaak Walton League, which owns the property along the West Twin River, says their newest project has been vandalized. Both the organization and community members say they are heartbroken by the damage.

Watch the full broadcast story here:

$4,000 reward offered for information on vandalism at Drumm Memorial Forest

"Here is something they're doing for people to sit down and enjoy themselves and take in the river behind us, look how peaceful it is. Makes my hair stand on end to tell you the truth and then they go and damage something like this," said Don Kiel, a Manitowoc County resident.

Kiel pledged $2,000 toward the reward and hopes someone comes forward with information.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Department.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.