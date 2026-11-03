Two people charged in connection with the murder of 16-year-old Payton Vertz both made their initial appearances Monday at the Manitowoc County Courthouse.

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2 charged in death of 16-year-old Payton Vertz appear in court

Nathan Reichard, 15, and Dominic Pilgreen, 26, are each charged with five crimes — including first-degree murder — in connection with Vertz's death.

Manitowoc County Judge Mark Rohrer first called the case against Pilgreen, who appeared in person and in custody from the Waukesha County Jail.

The judge set cash bail for Pilgreen at $750,000. Pilgreen tried to speak before the judge stopped him.

"Judge, I do apologize," Pilgreen said.

"Don't talk right now, don't talk sir," Rohrer interrupted.

The judge then called the case against Reichard, who is being charged as an adult. Reichard appeared virtually from the Washington County Juvenile Detention Center and has not yet secured an attorney.

"Do you wish to have an attorney represent you sir? Is that correct?" Rohrer said.

"Yeah," Reichard said.

Reichard's cash bond was previously set at $500,000.

"This matter is adjourned," Rohrer said.

According to a criminal complaint, the two beat and killed Vertz after they say Vertz failed to pay them for items they'd sold to him. Vertz's body was found in the water near Seagull Marina in Two Rivers on October 16th.

Pilgreen is scheduled back in court November 5th at 9:30 a.m. for a preliminary hearing. Reichard's initial appearance will continue November 9th at 1 p.m.

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