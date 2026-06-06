Kayaker found dead after search on Green Bay near Menominee, Michigan

The Menominee Police Department recovered the body of a kayaker early Saturday morning following an overnight search on Green Bay.

The kayaker launched from near Veterans Memorial Park on Friday morning and had not returned as expected. Police received a report of the overdue kayaker at approximately 7:37 p.m. Friday.

Officers launched an extensive search using foot patrols, drones, and marine vessels.

At approximately 11:46 p.m., the kayak was found washed ashore about one mile north of Veterans Memorial Park. Shortly after midnight, at approximately 12:20 a.m. Saturday, members of the Menominee Fire Department located the individual deceased and submerged several hundred yards offshore. The body was subsequently recovered.

The incident remains under investigation. No foul play is suspected at this time.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The Menominee Police Department thanked the following agencies for their assistance:

Menominee County 911

Marinette Police Department

Menominee County Sheriff's Office

Menominee Fire Department

Marinette Fire Department

Michigan Department of Natural Resources

United States Coast Guard

Marinette County Medical Examiner's Office

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