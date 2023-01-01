Katlyn Holt is excited to join the NBC 26 news team as the first-ever television reporter dedicated to Door County. She is looking forward to making meaningful connections with people in one of the most beautiful parts of the state.

Katlyn is a graduate of Michigan State University where she was a member of MSU’s student-run newscast, Focal Point. This allowed her to gain experience as a multimedia journalist and anchor. She also has a passion for writing and was a member of Michigan State’s student-run magazine, V.I.M., where she wrote lifestyle pieces. She also participated in MSU’s BTN Student-U program where she was a sideline reporter for sporting events and called play-by-play.

Experiences outside of school solidified Katlyn’s passion to become a journalist. She interned at WDIV in Detroit, WILX in Lansing, and at Hour Detroit magazine.

Katlyn is a proud Michigan native and grew up in Metro Detroit. She is excited to experience life in Wisconsin and to continue telling stories from a previously underserved community.

In her free time Katlyn enjoys exploring the outdoors, reading, writing, cheering on the MSU Spartans, and getting to know new people.

If you see Katlyn in your neighborhood, feel free to say hi. You can connect with her on Instagram, and Facebook.

Story ideas and tips can be sent to her email Katlyn.Holt@nbc26.com

