A playground for everyone opening in Sturgeon Bay

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Door County Parks is working towards making more spaces A.D.A. Accessible and for people of all ages.



Video shows the new playground at John Miles Park.

The playground was nearly a quarter of a million dollars.

It is intergenerational and A.D.A.

"We know that is something that will be used by people who live and work in Door County," said Jessica Holland of the Door County Community Foundation.

Nearly a quarter of a million dollars and four years of planning

"We said you know what, let's make more of an attractive playground in this area, a destination playground," said Kazmierczak.

Tim Kazmierczak, the Door County Parks manager, says the new playground at John Miles Park, is much deserved by the community.

The changes feature accessible swings, a ramp, and an impact-resistant pour in place...

It's expected to be a hit for everyone.

"It's brand new, it's open, it's safe, and I can't wait to get my own kids out here playing on the equipment, even myself too,” said Kazmierczak

Funding the playground was a community effort, with sponsors from around the area and even the county board making contributions.

"This really embodies the goal of our community investment fund which is to provide opportunities that serve our permanent residents here in Door County, but also our tourist groups here," said Stuck.

Amanda Stuck, the Community Engagement Manager with Destination Door County, says they helped contribute a portion of the money for this project in partnership with the Door County Community Foundation.

The Community Investment Fund comes from room tax dollars generated in the county.

"We want to utilize those dollars so that the residents here really see the positive impact of the tourism," said Stuck.

Jessica Holland of the Door County Community Foundation says the Door County Parks and Facilities Department applied for the Community Investment Fund Grant last year.

Holland says it will also be enjoyed by visitors.

Facilities and Parks director for Door County, Wayne Spritka, feels the project was a well-deserved facelift to the Sturgeon Bay area, referring to the upgrades as 'once in a generation.’

Allowing for all members of the family to interact and enjoy the park.

"It's intergenerational, right so it's as much about grandpa and grandma, as it is about toddlers and little kids that are just getting their development going," said Spritka.

Park construction is expected to be finished at the end of this week and a grand opening is in the works for the near future.