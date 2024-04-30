At 156 years old, Door County's Eagle Bluff Lighthouse is getting upgraded

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Door County Historical Society has been working on a massive project to restore and save a historic landmark.



The Eagle Bluff Lighthouse at Peninsula State Park is 156 years old.

"During the summer season, we usually see around 17-18,000 people who actually do tour the museum," said Door County Historical Society's Executive Director Amy Frank.

The upgrades will be done in 3 phases: immediate stabilization, renovation to slow deterioration and reconstruction.

and The Door County Historical Society says it has a goal of raising more than $3 Million.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“Correcting some of those issues is gonna go a long way to preserving the lighthouse," said Frank.

The Eagle Bluff Lighthouse at Peninsula State Park is 156 years old.

Door County Historical Society's Executive Director Amy Frank says it remains a popular spot.

"During the summer season, we usually see around 17-18,000 people who actually do tour the museum, and then probably double that just come to visit the site to look at the lighthouse and to look at the beautiful view," said Frank.

That's why last week, they got to work.

Phase 1, Frank says, is immediate stabilization.

"We've had a lot of issues with water getting into the lantern room and then down through the light tower," said Frank.

Phase two is renovation, to slow deterioration. That includes adding electricity to manage temperature and humidity.

And phase three, reconstruction.

"We're going to restore and recreate the barn and the summer kitchen that used to be here on the property," said Frank.

Frank says the project will cost about three-point-three million dollars, [and] they've raised a million so far.

And the ultimate goal, is to restore the lighthouse to its status when the Duclon family lived there more than 100 years ago.

"We know so many of the stories from that time period when the Door County Historical Society originally restored the lighthouse in 1960, the youngest of those seven sons, Walter Duclon was still alive," said Frank.

Frank says from late summer to early fall they hope to begin construction of the barn and summer kitchen that will you back in time.