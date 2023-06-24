Jury finds Zelenski guilty of murder of teen over stolen reptiles

WAUPACA (NBC 26) — Jurors found William Zelenski, the man accused of killing 18-year-old Ryelee Manente-Powell over stolen reptiles, guilty of first-degree intentional homicide on Friday.

In October 2020, Zelenski accused Manente-Powell of stealing more than $20,000 worth of reptiles and guns.

Manente-Powell's family held no emotions back when the guilty verdict was reached. Mackenzie Modrill, former girlfriend of Manente-Powell and the mother of their son, Jackson, said hearing the guilty verdict brought "peace" and relief to the family.

“He just had a lot of life left to live that Bill took away from him," Modrill said. "My son got his father taken away from him forever. My son will never hear his father’s voice. He could have put him in jail and he would have still heard his father’s voice over a jail cell phone."

Modrill added that she's "happy there's some justice today."

According to the criminal complaint, Waupaca police received multiple calls on October 19, 2020 from Zelenski, who said he confronted Manente-Powell about the theft. Zelenski said he was then attacked by him, so he shot him.

Zelenski’s trial began on Monday at Waupaca County Courthouse. The jury heard statements from his wife, officers, and Zelenski’s girlfriend and mother of Manente-Powell, Tiffany Powell.

Tiffany was also on the scene of the shooting and is now serving a 15-year sentence after pleading to multiple charges related to her holding a gun to her son on the night of the confrontation.

The jury heard closing arguments on Friday from both the prosecution and defense. The defense argued that Zelesnki’s intention wasn’t to kill Manente-Powell and that it was self-defense.

Veronica Isherwood, Waupaca County District Attorney, said she believed Zelenski lied about his self-defense story.

“When he called 911, he never said it was an accident. He never made any indication at all that he was terrified, and as he kept saying, he was a trained law enforcement officer," Isherwood said. "If our law enforcement officers are terrified of 18-year-old boys who are unarmed, we’re in deep trouble.”

Zelenski faces life in prison. Sentencing is set for August 22, 2023.