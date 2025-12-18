Jury finds Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan guilty on felony charge, not guilty on misdemeanor

MILWAUKEE — A jury has found Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan guilty on a felony charge of obstruction, but not guilty on a charge of concealing an undocumented immigrant during an April courthouse incident.

The jury took more than six hours to reach their verdict, and asked multiple questions of the judge along the way.

A date for sentencing has not yet been set.

See updates from earlier in the trial day below:

8:50 p.m. — The Hannah Dugan Legal Defense Team provided the following statement:

“While we are disappointed in today’s outcome, the failure of the prosecution to secure convictions on both counts demonstrates the opportunity we have to clear Judge Dugan’s name and show she did nothing wrong in this matter. We have planned for this potential outcome and our defense of Judge Dugan is just beginning. This trial required considerable resources to prepare for and public support for Judge Dugan’s defense fund is critical as we prepare for the next phase of this defense.”

8:42 p.m. — Dugan has been found guilty on a felony charge of obstruction. Not guilty on the misdemeanor charge of concealing an undocumented immigrant.

8:32 p.m. — Verdict is in.

7:24 p.m. — Jury has deliberated now for five hours.

6:57 p.m. — The debate centers around the name on the warrant and whether Judge Dugan had to know it was either him or just a warrant. It’s a bit confusing as they go back and forth. Names vs elements is the heart of this. Did Dugan have to know if it was EFR or just that a warrant was there? Adelman is conferring right now.

6:49 p.m. — Adelman responding to third note: Jury needs clarity.

6:41 p.m. — Another note passed from jury to judge for consideration.

5:24 p.m. — Three hours of deliberation now.

5:20 p.m. — Prosecution and defense still in court. Discussion coming back up again. Jury asking, “Does Judge Dugan need to know the subject of the warrant on the arrest form?’" in regards to the obstruction charge

5:15 p.m. — More discussion in the courtroom regarding count 1 and warrant for Eduardo Flores Ruiz. Trying to provide clarity for the jury. Defense and prosecution are going back and forth right now over the name. Getting into the nitty-gritty on the Warrant issued for EFR.

4:53 p.m. — Defense and Prosecution discussing an issue regarding warrants in relation to concealing a person. They are discussing privately now.

4:36 p.m. — Jury just passed another note to officer for the judge’s office.

4:24 p.m. — Two hours of deliberation so far.

2:24 p.m. — Closing arguments have concluded; the case is now in the jury’s hands.

2:02 p.m. — Judge Adelman is now reading instructions to the jurors before they begin deliberations.

2 p.m. — Closing arguments have wrapped up.

1:47 p.m. — Prosecutors discuss jury instructions and walk the jury through the sequence of events from April again.

1:45 p.m. — Prosecutors claim the defense is trying to distract the jury from evidence and testimony.

1:30 p.m. — Federal prosecutors begin final closing arguments.

U.S. Attorney Richard Frohling addresses the jury, calling the defense’s closing arguments “red herrings” and distractions.

Frohling pushes back on the defense’s claims that Dugan was confused over a lack of policy, saying instead she “was frustrated” and decided to take matters into her own hands, interrupting their plan.

1:28 p.m. – Defense finishes its closing arguments.

1 p.m. — Defense references Dugan’s emails and the audio recordings from inside her courtroom, asking the jury if that is what a corrupt judge looks like.

12:55 p.m. — Defense discusses the testimony of the federal agents.

Luczak pushed back on the prosecution’s description of the trial evidence as “damaging.”

12:33 p.m. — Defense attorney Jason Luczak begins closing arguments for the defense.

Luczak addressed the jury as the ultimate check on the government’s power. He described the case against Dugan as “riddled with doubts” and said the government wanted the jury to believe “this was happening all the time.”

Luczak also pushed back on the prosecution’s depiction of her demeanor that day, saying, “Her heart and mind were in the right place.”

12:32 p.m. – The defense is now beginning its closing arguments.

12:28 p.m. – Federal prosecutors wrap up closing arguments. They will get a second opportunity after the defense.

12:15 p.m. — Dugan’s emails about the draft policy are discussed

Watzka said no ICE agents stepped inside Dugan’s courtroom and that they were all respectful, even after being confronted by an “angry judge.”

She also alleged Dugan knew she crossed a line when she said, “I’ll do it. I get the heat,” and detailed Dugan’s demeanor in the hallway that day, which she described as angry and stern, saying, “She was on a mission.”

12:04 p.m. — Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelly Brown Watzka kicks off the closing arguments, discussing Judge Dugan’s charges.

She says that this is not a case about ICE, or Dugan’s views on immigration policies, but rather her alleged actions in the courthouse that day. Watzka adds that Dugan “purposefully interfered with the ICE agent’s arrest plan,” despite knowing they had an administrative warrant.

11:47 a.m. — Closing arguments now underway, starting with federal prosecutors.

11:45 a.m. — Closing arguments are expected to begin shortly.

9:55 a.m. – The defense has rested; Judge Dugan will not testify. Closing arguments are next and will begin around 11:45 a.m.

9:50 a.m. – Tom Barrett, former Milwaukee mayor and attorney, takes the stand.

Adela Tesnow Tom Barrett, former Milwaukee mayor and attorney.

Barrett began his legal career in the same courtroom where Judge Dugan's trial is being held. He testifies that he has known Dugan for more than 50 years and that the two are friends.

He also says that Judge Dugan is “extremely honest” and will tell people exactly how she feels.

9:41 a.m. – Maura Gingerich, public defender, takes the stand.

Gingerich took photos of the federal agents outside of Dugan’s courtroom. She testified that she never communicated with Judge Dugan that morning, and that she took the photos so that she could show them to people in her office so that she could ask for guidance from the chief judge.

Adela Tesnow Maura Gingerich, public defender.

9:33 a.m. – More questions from the government.

9:20 a.m. – Judge Laura Gramling Perez takes the stand.

Gramling Perez testified about emails sent between judges after a training seminar she attended.

She also discussed a draft policy from the chief judge on how judges should respond if ICE agents showed up in the courthouse, and how both she and Dugan stressed the need for clarity and a written protocol just days before the arrest of Eduardo Flores Ruiz.

Adela Tesnow Defense witness Judge Laura Gramling-Perez.

She’s asked about an email chain that begins with Judge Ashley, and about a PowerPoint for a Zoom seminar with the National Judicial Network on human trafficking and immigration in state court.

9:13 a.m. – Federal prosecutors begin their cross-examination.

9:07 a.m. – Kegel reads an email she wrote to the chief judge and emails to other circuit judges. She also discusses an email to the chief judge about prior ICE arrests.

9:06 a.m. — First witness, Judge Katie Kegel, takes the stand.

Adela Tesnow Judge Katie Kegel.

9:05 a.m. – Lawyers are present. Judge Adelman has arrived, along with the jury.

8:59 a.m. – Judge Dugan has arrived in the courtroom.

