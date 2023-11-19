Joann’s Black Friday sale is here, with fresh deals for Cyber Monday, too

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re looking forward to making some crafts this holiday season, Joann has announced its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, which means one thing: it’s time to stock up!

The retailer’s Black Friday sale runs from Nov. 19-25, with the Cyber Monday sale taking place Nov. 26-27. The deals will differ for both sales but will be available in stores and online.

You’ll find savings on everything from craft and DIY supplies to holiday decorations, gifts and more. Note that prices on some of Joann’s items are already discounted as doorbusters and other sales for the week of Nov. 19-25.

Take a look at five of the best deals you’ll find in the Black Friday sale and another five deals you’ll find for Cyber Monday.

Black Friday Sale (Nov. 19-25)

$12 (was $29.99) at Joann

You’ll save 60% on Joann’s entire stock of picture frames, from small ones for a table to large frames to hang on the wall.

The sale also includes poster-size frames, like this Black Plastic Gallery Wall & Poster Frame regularly priced at $29.99. The sale price is just $12.

50 cents (was 99 cents) at Joann

You’ll save 50% on these Top Notch 2-ounce Matte Acrylic Paints, which are now just 50 cents each.

The paint comes in multiple neon colors like pink, green, blue, yellow, orange and purple. It can be used on canvas, glass and other surfaces.

Buy 1, Get 3 Free Ornaments at Joann

If you need new Christmas ornaments, you’ll be able to save a ton of money at Joann’s, where the ornaments are now buy one, get three free.

The sale includes all Place & Time Holiday Open Stock Ornaments, which are exclusive to Joann. Choose, for example, this Red Wood Cardinal Ornament for $6.49, then get three for free.

Also available for the buy one, get three free offer are Bloom Room holiday stems, bushes, picks and dried floral items, plus Place & Time holiday gift wrap, gift bags, tags and accessories.

$5 (was $10.99) at Joann

You can save more than 50% on these Make It Give It No-Sew Fleece Throw Kits, which are now just $5. Each of these blankets is 48 inches wide and requires just scissors and some basic knotting skills to create.

The sale includes kits suitable for all, like this simple red and black plaid for anyone on your list, dinosaurs for kids, rubber duckies for a baby and Christmas gnomes for some extra holiday cheer.

$99 (was $179) at Joann

You’ll save $80 on this Cricut Joy Ultra Compact Smart Cutting Machine, which is now priced at $99.

The Cricut Joy machine helps you make custom cards, decals and labels, with some projects being completed in just 15 minutes or less. You do not need design experience to use the machine, so it makes a great gift for someone who is interested in crafting.

Cyber Monday Sale (Nov. 26-27)

$23.99 (was $39.99) at Joann

If you missed out on the Black Friday sale, you can save between 25%-40% on No-Sew Fleece Throw Kits for Cyber Monday.

You’ll find a variety of patterns and because the sale includes all kits, not just the smaller 48-inch ones featured in the Black Friday sale. Grab a larger blanket like this 72-inch wide Forest No-Sew Fleece Blanket, which should be around $24 on sale.

$9 (was $17.99) at Joann

Joann’s entire stock of fleece will be 50% off Nov. 26-27, so if you’re more experienced with making blankets, you could skip the kit and instead buy fleece by the yard to customize your project even more.

The deal includes blizzard fleece, anti-pill fleece, luxe fleece, minky fabric fleece and Sherpa fabric fleece in dozens of prints.

The fabrics are priced differently depending on the material, but as an example, the blizzard fleece is typically $17.99 per yard and may land around $9.

$5.99 (was $9.99) at Joann

If you need to add to your yarn stash, you’ll also be able to save 40% on K+C, Big Twist, Eddie Bauer and Juicy Couture yarn. You can use the yarn to make everything from blankets to wall art and hats.

The prices will vary depending on the brand. One example is Juicy Couture, which is regularly priced at $9.99 for 3.5 ounces of yarn. The Cyber Monday sale should take the price to just $5.99.

$39 (was $129) at Joann

You’ll save 70% on Bloom Room holiday floral wreaths, garlands and arrangements.

Consider these pinecone pips to add to your tree, or maybe you need this eucalyptus and pinecone garland. This 29-inch Christmas drooping Norfolk cypress and pinecone wreath could be priced at just $39, a savings of $90.99.

$5.20 (was $12.99) at Joann

If you enjoy making jewelry or know someone who does, you can save 60% on hildie & jo packaged beads, charms and pendants.

While prices will vary depending on the product, examples include these 14-inch Pink Multi Strand Glass Seed Beads, which were originally $10.99, and this 20-count pack of Christmas Multicolor Light Charms, which may go down to $5.20.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.