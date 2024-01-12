James Marden’s mom sent him the sweetest text about the Golden Globes

Moms know just what to say to make their kids feel better. It doesn’t matter if their children are young or, maybe, a Golden Globe-nominated actor who lost on live TV.

James Marsden was at the 2024 Golden Globes award ceremony on Jan. 7 as a nominee for Best Supporting Actor in a TV series for his work on “Jury Duty.” Unfortunately for the 50-year-old actor, he lost to Matthew Macfadyen from “Succession.”

We don’t know how Marsden felt, but his mom, Kathleen, wouldn’t let her son’s disappointing moment go by without connecting with him. So, at the end of the night, she sent him an encouraging text.

Marsden shared his mom’s sweet words to him via a Story on his Instagram account.

“My favorite moment of tonight was when they had your picture up with the other 5 nominees,” Kathleen texted. “Just like I’ve seen all my life of different nominee pics all together like that. And I saying to myself — my son is one of the 6 chosen and there he is up there on the tv screen next to the other nominees. My son did that. I can’t quit smiling.”

The Instagram story didn’t show Marsden’s reply, but his text summed it up perfectly.

“My mom,” he wrote. “I love you.”

The post quickly went viral, with media and fans like @MediumSizeMeech gushing over Marsden’s mom’s love and support.

What made Marsden’s nomination interesting was that he played an exaggerated version of himself in “Jury Duty,” with many of his lines (and those of the other actors) improvised. The Amazon Freevee show was a one-season sitcom/mockumentary with eight episodes, in which an ordinary person serving jury duty (Ronald Gladden) took center stage. Everyone else on the show was an actor and the trial was fake. Marsden was an alternate juror.

“Jury Duty” creators Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky previously worked together on “The Office” and modeled the style of the new show as well as its tropes on the popular series’ success.

Even though Marsden didn’t win a Golden Globe for essentially playing himself, we’re sure his mom’s words kept him in good spirits following the ceremony.

James Marden’s mom sent him the sweetest text about the Golden Globes originally appeared on Simplemost.com, helping make the most out of life.

