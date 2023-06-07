These inflatable kiddie pools are just $14.68—and they come in 4 colors

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

On those lazy, hazy, hot summer days, you may not feel like loading the kids into the car to go to the beach or the community pool. That’s why an inflatable pool is a must-have for every family.

To make it easier to cool down this summer, right now Walmart.com is selling various inflatable pools for under $15. That includes the Play Day 3-Ring Unicorn Pool, which is priced at $14.68 at Walmart. It is 5.5 feet wide and is easy to inflate. This means that grown-ups can enjoy the hassle-free setup and have the kids splashing around in no time.

If pink unicorns aren’t your kids’ style, don’t worry. You can also choose the same pool with pink and blue mermaid, blue shark or yellow and blue sea life prints for the same price.

For just a few cents more, you can also choose the Bluescape Pink 3-Ring Inflatable Kids Swimming Pool, which is currently marked down to $14.98 from the regular retail price of $18.15 (about a 17% discount). This is also an online-only deal.

This kiddie pool comes in a sea life print, which features images of colorful fish, plants and even swimming mermaids. It has three air chambers to make inflating the pool easier for adults and includes a soft-cushioned base for extra comfort when sitting inside the pool.

For $14.98, there’s also a Bluescape Blue Dino 3-Ring Inflatable Pool for dinosaur lovers who want to cool off this summer.

No matter which one of these colorful kiddie inflatable pools you choose, be sure to act fast. While there’s no telling how long these inflatable pools will be available at these low prices, shoppers should add them to their carts soon in case the products sell out (no discount code is needed).

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.