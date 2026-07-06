Improper fireworks disposal sparks De Pere duplex fire, displacing 5 residents and injuring 1

DE PERE (NBC 26) — A duplex fire in De Pere caused by improper fireworks disposal displaced 5 people and sent 1 to the hospital with a burn injury Sunday night.

De Pere Fire Rescue and the Fox River Fire District responded to the structure fire at 835 Smits St. at approximately 10:40 p.m. Sunday, July 6, 2026.

Crews arrived to find a one-story duplex with fire in an attached garage and attic. Firefighters initiated an aggressive fire attack, quickly knocking down, extinguishing, and overhauling the fire. Searches were completed to confirm all residents were out of the building.

Additional resources were requested through a MABAS Card 1-11 working still alarm. Units from Green Bay, Ledgeview, Ashwaubenon, Morrison, and County Rescue assisted with fire operations. The Brown County Fire Investigation Team responded to the scene and determined the fire was caused by improper disposal of fireworks.

Firefighters used approximately 750 gallons of water to extinguish the fire. Estimated damage to property and contents is approximately $150,000.

De Pere Fire Rescue is reminding residents to dispose of fireworks safely by soaking them in water for 24 hours before placing them in a trash can.