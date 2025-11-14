I-41 traffic alert: New southbound ramp now open in Grand Chute

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Drivers on the north side of Appleton are seeing a major traffic change Friday as construction continues on the I-41 expansion project, according to an update from the I-41 Project Manager, Bryan Learst.

The southbound I-41 off-ramp to WIS 15 and Northland Avenue in Grand Chute is now open, but in a temporary location near the Lynndale Drive overpass.

Crews expect another significant shift soon. The week of November 24, southbound traffic will be moved onto the new I-41 lanes. Once that switch happens, the southbound on-ramp from WIS 15 will also open.

WisDOT says more improvements may come even sooner: the Ballard Road on- and off-ramps, along with the new bridge, should open before Thanksgiving, depending on weather conditions.

This stretch of the corridor is one of the busiest in the region, carrying 20,000 to 30,000 vehicles a day.

Drivers can stay up to date with all construction impacts and timelines on the I-41 Project website.