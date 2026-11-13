HOWARD (NBC 26) — Tablets, laptops and other technology have become common tools in modern classrooms, but one Wisconsin lawmaker says for the state's youngest students, it has become too much, too soon.

State Rep. David Steffen is proposing legislation that would restrict technology use in Wisconsin public school classrooms from pre-K through second grade.

“I think it’s going to be positive,” he said.

Steffen argues that young students should spend more time learning with traditional materials rather than screens.

He says there is an “oversaturation” of technology in schools that can hurt younger students.

“Certainly, technology has provided incredible benefits for all of us, all ages," Steffen admitted. "But it has to do with the volume and the method with which it’s being used."

Steffen said his proposal is modeled after a 10-point action plan laid out by the American Federation of Teachers. The legislation would also build on 2025 Wisconsin Act 42, which restricts cellphone use during instructional time in public schools.

Not everyone agrees that removing technology altogether is the right approach.

Technology expert Jason Mathwig opposes a total ban, arguing that technology can still have a valuable place in the classroom when educators use it with a specific purpose.

“It’s a tool just like anything else that we use: pencil or paper,” Mathwig said.

For Mathwig, the bigger question is not simply whether technology is in the classroom, but why it is being used.

“Don’t just have technology in the classroom for the sake of having technology,” Mathwig said. “Why do we want them to use it? What is that outcome that we want them to get from that?”

Watch the full broadcast story by Jessica Goska here:

Wisconsin lawmaker proposes classroom technology ban for youngest students

Under Steffen’s proposal, exceptions would be made for assistive technology and standardized testing. Students in third grade and above would not be affected by the proposed restrictions at all.

Steffen plans to formally introduce the legislation during the 2027-28 legislative session and said he expects the proposal to receive bipartisan support.