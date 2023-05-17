Winning lottery ticket worth more than $222,000 sold in Howard

HOWARD (NBC 26) — A winning lottery ticket was sold on Friday night at Howard Central BP on 2022 Velp Ave.

Store manager Matt Plautz said the customer won $222,516 from a $10 lottery ticket bought in their store.

"It was a good regular customer. He was really excited," Plautz said. "He almost threw the ticket out, so it was a good thing he didn't."

Plautz said the winning ticket was the new Fast Play that started in April. The Wisconsin Lottery said the odds of winning Fast Play are 1 in 240,000.

This isn't the first time Howard Central BP has had a big lottery winner. Plautz said they had a customer win $500,000 three years ago, and he said he thinks their store might be "lucky."

"We're actually getting busier by it, so come get your tickets here," Plautz said. "Maybe we'll have another big winner."

A winning $100,000 ticket was purchased from Waterford Junction BP in Waterford, and a winning $350,000 ticket was sold at Hansen's BP in Fond du Lac also over the weekend.