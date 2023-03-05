Vehicle crashes into home after fleeing from police

HOWARD (NBC 26) — A vehicle struck a home at the end of a cul-de-sac in the Village of Howard after fleeing from an attempted traffic stop.

According to the Brown County Sheriff's Office, the communication center received an open-line 911 call on Saturday at 5:02 a.m. The phone was determined to be inside a vehicle in the Village of Howard.

Village of Howard deputies attempted a traffic stop and the vehicle fled, driving down a dead-end road and striking a home at the end of a cul-de-sac.

Initial investigation indicated that one of the vehicle's occupants fled the crash scene on foot while the other occupant remained on scene. Officials state that the fleeing occupant was taken into custody a short time later with the help of the Brown County Sheriff's Office K9 Unit.

Drugs are believed to be a factor in the incident, an investigation is still ongoing with no further details being released at this time.