UPDATE: Suspect in custody following police response in Howard

VILLAGE OF HOWARD (NBC 26) — UPDATE: Deputies said a suspect was taken into custody without incident following a police response on Tory Lane in Howard Friday afternoon.

ORIGINAL: The Brown County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to avoid the area of Tory Lane in the Village of Howard Friday afternoon due to a police response.

In a social media post, deputies said there is no threat to the public at this time, but asked neighbors to avoid the area.

NBC 26 will provide more updates as they become available.