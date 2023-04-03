The Giving Tree: how one local school district is serving their students beyond education

HOWARD (NBC 26) — Jack Heindel is a junior at Bay Port High School and spends some of his time volunteering with his friends at The Giving Tree.

He said like many students, he finds purpose in stocking shelves and organizing food donations and wants to give back to those who are less fortunate.

"I just feel very lucky and privileged to have that, and I just want to help others who don't," Heindel said.

The Giving Tree is a food pantry ran by the Howard-Suamico School District and located in Green Bay Community Campus. It serves current and future students in the district and their families.

The pantry, started in 2008, also provides house, hygiene and school supplies. It gets its donations from the community and was a part of this past Give Big Green Bay.

Bobbi Nowacyzk is a social worker in the district and plays a big role in the pantry. Her job is to connect families to services provided by The Giving Tree, and she says there's a need in the community.

"Many of our families also have transportation or logistics challenges," Nowacyzk said. "Other local pantries might be more toward downtown Green Bay or just not in this area, and it just builds a sense of community too when you see similar faces month after month."

According to The Giving Tree, as of May 2021, 41 students in the district have been identified as homeless, and 20% of all students qualified for free or reduced school meals.

Nowacyzk said the pantry is also an educational opportunity for students in the district.

"Every building, every school in the district has students that have opportunities to help come and volunteer, so our fourth graders come over as a field trip and learn a bit about our support with families in poverty," Nowacyzk said.

Though most of the pantry's volunteers are students, anyone is welcome to help out.

"It's a whole community," Nowacyzk said. "A whole village's effort."

The Giving Tree will be hosting one their biggest fundraiser events of the year, Taste of the Villages and Auction, on Thursday, April 20. The event will be held at 1951 West from 5:30-9 p.m.

For those looking to donate to The Giving Tree, more information can be found here.