Symba's Pub and Grub in Howard damaged following kitchen fire

HOWARD (NBC 26) — Symba's Pub and Grub in Howard is facing $60,000 in damages following a fire in the kitchen area of the business.

Howard Fire Rescue said in a news release Thursday they got the call for a reported structure fire just before 10 a.m. Firefighters found a fire in the kitchen area.

Fire Chief Dennis Staeven said the fire was under control within five minutes of the initial call. He credits the fire department's ultra-high pressure system for once again quickly knocking down the fire resulting in minimal water damage.

The fire chief said there were no injuries. The business was turned back over to the property owners.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined.

Symba's posted on Facebook Thursday saying, "We will be closed for the day today due to unforseen circumstances, we will update later today on opening hours tomorrow! Thanks your understanding and sorry for any inconvenience!"

