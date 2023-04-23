Stalled train: hours-long closure expected

HOWARD (NBC 26) — The Brown County Sheriff's Officereports a train has stalled on the tracks on Velp Avenue, just south of Lineville Road and Pamperin Road in the Village of Howard.

Structural issues with the railroad tracks caused the train to stall.

Authorities say Velp will be closed until 7:00 p.m. Sunday, however, the Suamico Fire Departmentsays the road could stay closed until Monday.

Other locomotives from Michigan are en route to help remedy the problem.

A detour for northbound traffic on Velp in Howard is set to take motorists to Pamperin Road east to Cornell Road north but to Lineville Road.