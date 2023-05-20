Paralyzed Veterans of America hold annual trap shoot competition

HOWARD (NBC 26) — The Paralyzed Veterans of America Annual Trap Shoot kicked off on Saturday morning at the Brown County Sportsmen's Club.

The opening ceremony included a performance from the Pulaski band, the Green Bay Police Department presenting the state and national flags and a flyover.

Veterans and other people in the community came out all day long to compete in trap shooting competitions with singles, doubles and handicap targets.

Trap shooting is a type of clay target shooting, and John Pilotte has been doing it with the Paralyzed Veterans of America for the last 23 years.

He said he enjoys participating in events like today because it's a fun way to compete and meet other people.

"It gets people in chairs out of their houses. It's a great place where you can meet," Pilotte said. "I've got friends that I've had there for 20-plus years, so it's a great event, and there's a lot of shooting."

Winners of this year's trap shooting competition will get a Cabela's gift card.

The event will continue throughout Sunday and is open to the public.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Paralyzed Veterans of America.