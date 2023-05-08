Non-resident lottery to be held for Duck Creek Quarry wristbands

HOWARD (NBC 26) — The Village of Howard is holding a lottery for non-residents to buy wristbands for the Duck Creek Quarry this summer.

During a board meeting, a measure was approved to allow 250 non-residents use of the quarry again.

Non-resident households looking to obtain a wristband need to register for the lottery by Wednesday, May 11.

Wristbands are required to access the quarry beach. Wristbands cost $50 for up to five people per household.

Only one entry per household will be accepted, the name and address must be verifiable with a driver's license. If the address does not match the license, a utility bill or similar acceptable document much be shown for verification.

Winners of the lottery will be notified via email. Winners must pick up their wristbands in person between Monday, May 15, and Thursday, May 18 between 6 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. at the Howard Public Works building.

Howard residents are able to receive one wristband for each person in their immediate household plus two guests. Residents must pick up their wristbands in person at the Howard Public Works building and can do so starting May 11.

The Duck Creek Quarry will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. starting on May 26, operating through September 4.