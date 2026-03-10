Howard-Suamico School District to hold referendum sessions

HOWARD (NBC 26) — Neighbors will have a chance to learn more about two upcoming Howard-Suamico School District referendum questions during a series of informational sessions this month.

Voters will decide on April 7 whether to approve a $7 million operational referendum and a $147 million facilities referendum for the district.

District officials say both measures can be completed without increasing the school tax rate, which has been reduced five years in a row.

The operational referendum (question 1) would invest in student programs, maintain small class sizes and support staff compensation. It would allow the district to exceed its revenue limit by $2 million per year for two years, and then $7 million per year for five years after the current operating referendum expires in 2028.

The facilities referendum (question 2) would fund improvements in six of the district’s eight schools, including K-6 consistency, career readiness and science upgrades at the high school, and capital maintenance needs. Up to $147 million would be borrowed and repaid over about 20 years.

Information session schedule:



March 10 - Bay Harbor Elementary, 6:00-7:30 p.m.

March 11 - Bay Port High, 6:00-7:30 p.m.

March 12 - Suamico Elementary, 6:00-7:30 p.m.

March 17 - Lineville Intermediate, 6:00-7:30 p.m.

March 18 - District Office, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Each evening session begins with a 15-minute presentation, followed by opportunities to speak with district staff and tour the host school.

Editor's note: This web story was written by a human author with the assistance of artificial intelligence tools. All content has been reviewed and edited by the author for accuracy and clarity.