HOWARD (NBC 26) — Months after a fatal house fire in Howard left two people dead, neighbors are still waiting for answers as the charred home remains standing.

The Village of Howard has not named the victims or announced a cause for the fire, which occurred in the early morning November 6 of last year. Neighbors say the victims were twin sisters.

Village Fire Chief Dennis Staeven told NBC 26 that the department and an investigation task force are concluding their report and will release it in its entirety once complete, though he gave no estimate of when that might happen.

Following the incident, neighbors said detectives asked them what they knew and inquired about missing gas cans. The fire chief could not confirm or deny whether detectives asked residents about gas cans, but several neighbors had a similar story.

Bill Williquette, a neighbor two doors down from the residence that burned, says detectives asked to see his gas cans. "That kind of made me think, did somebody throw a gas can right in the fire, or in the house?" Williquette said.

Williquette says the fire started with an explosion that awoke him in the middle of the night.

"We heard the noise, sounded like a big bomb was going off," Williquette remembered.

Hannah Holshuer, who lives across the street from what remains of the house, said she and her husband slept through the initial noise, but their neighbor’s door camera footage captured the fire quickly spreading through the house.

"Our neighbor got some shots, you know, a couple minutes before the fire, everything still and quiet and then, you know, two, three minutes later, completely engulfed in flames," Holshuer said.

Watch the full story by Jessica Goska here:

Howard neighbors seek answers months after fatal house fire leaves two dead

One adjacent house sustained some damage from the flames.

Holshuer said her family took extra precautions after the fire to detect gas leaks at her own home, since the cause of the fire was never revealed to them.

“As far as we knew, it was just an accident, and, you know, if could have happened to anyone,” explained Holshuer.

She’s understanding that investigations take time, but she has questions about the fire’s cause.

"Did they go to sleep, you know, kind of smelling gas but, you know, ‘We’ll check it out in the morning?’" Holshuer wonders.

Neighbors say it’s been months since they’ve seen anyone inspecting the property, and for some, the remains of the house are a constant reminder of tragedy,

"It comes up in my mind, mostly at night. I can’t get to sleep," noted Williquette. He lost a brother in a house fire decades ago, and the standing remains of the home are a constant reminder of the loss.

"It just, it stays on your mind,” explained Williquette. “It’s a nightmare.”

He’d like to see the property leveled.

"Until they get everything picked up and gone, then people start forgetting about it," Williquette remarked.