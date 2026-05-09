Howard house fire causes $150,000 in damage

HOWARD (NBC 26) — A house fire in the Village of Howard caused an estimated $150,000 in damage Saturday morning, though all occupants and animals escaped safely.

Howard Fire Rescue was dispatched to 1116 Forest Grove at 8:08 a.m. on May 9. First-arriving units reported fire on the exterior of the rear of the house that had extended into the living quarters and an attached garage.

All occupants and animals were reported out of the structure upon crews' arrival. Firefighters initiated an offensive attack on the fire, and the alarm was upgraded to the working still level. The fire was under control within 20 minutes and fully extinguished in less than 40 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

Members of the Brown County Fire Investigation Task Force remained on scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

Howard Fire Rescue was assisted by automatic aid partners the Packerland Fire District — which includes Pulaski-Tri County Fire and Suamico Fire — and the Green Bay Metro Fire Department. Hobart Fire and Ashwaubenon Public Safety assisted as working still units. The Brown County Sheriff's Department and Brown County Communication Center also assisted.