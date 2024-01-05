Howard fire causes $40,000 in damages to home

HOWARD (NBC 26) — A fire in Howard on Thursday caused $40,000 in damages to a home.

The Howard Fire Department said in a news release firefighters got the call just after 5:30 p.m. for smoke coming from the attic in a home located at 1844 Glenview Ave. Fire crews controlled the blaze within minutes after arriving to the scene.

Firefighters said they contained the fire to the attic area above the garage and the rest of the home was saved from damage. Nobody was injured in the fire. The residents were able to return home and the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature, the release said.

The Packerland Fire District (Suamico Fire Department and Pulaski Tri-County Fire Department), Brown County Sheriff's Office and County Rescue Services assisted at the scene.