Howard apartment fire displaces residents, no injuries reported

HOWARD (NBC 26) — Tenants are displaced following an apartment fire in Howard on Friday morning.

Tyler Courchaine, who lived in the apartment, says he has temporary housing.

"Try and keep your head up, and keep moving forward I guess," Courchaine said. "Earn a couple extra bucks fast to hopefully get into a new apartment sooner than later...Probably stay with my mother for the time being."

Courchaine says he, his girlfriend, and 1-year-old son were in the apartment at the time of the fire, and says they're all OK.

He says he salvaged his safe and some tools, but other than that, everything else is gone.

"Everything else is junk," Courchaine said. "All my baby photos gone, collectibles gone."

Howard Fire Rescue Lt. Chris Hohol says firefighters were dispatched to the 2600 block of Lavender Lane for an apartment fire at about 4:37 a.m. Friday.

Hohol says flames were coming through the roof when crews got to the scene.

A single apartment complex that contained six apartment units were affected, says Hohol, who adds everybody in the complex was successfully evacuated, and there were no reported injuries. Firefighters also rescued three cats.

"It's the best outcome you could have," Hohol said. "Unfortunately there's a fire and people lost possessions. But, you know, no loss of life and no injuries."

Hohol says the Packerland Fire District — which includes Howard, Suamico and Pulaski fire departments — responded to the fire.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department and Brown County Sheriff Fire Investigation Unit assisted as well.

Hohol says the cause of the fire is being investigated.