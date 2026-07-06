Garage fire on July 4 causes $350,000 in damage in Howard

HOWARD (NBC 26) — A garage fire broke out at a home in Howard on the Fourth of July, sending two residents to the hospital and causing an estimated $350,000 in property and contents damage.

Howard Fire Rescue, along with Packerland Fire District, which includes Pulaski Tri-County Fire Department, Suamico Fire Department and Green Bay Metro Fire, responded to 3428 Chatsworth Drive at approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday after an attached garage caught fire.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the attached garage. The on-duty battalion chief elevated the response to a working still alarm. The fire was under control within 15 minutes of the alarm.

2 residents were transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation.

Crews remained on scene for an additional 2 hours to overhaul and extinguish all remaining hot spots. Howard Fire credited MABAS 112 partners for their fast response and hard work, which kept the fire contained to the garage.

The cause and origin of the fire remain undetermined and are currently under investigation by the Brown County Fire Investigation Task Force.