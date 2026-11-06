Five displaced after Howard house fire causes $450K in damage

HOWARD (NBC 26) — Five people were displaced after a house fire in Howard late Thursday night, according to the Howard Fire Department.

Fire officials said they were called to 1001 Pawn Dr. at around 9:49 p.m. for a house fire. First-arriving crews saw fire in the attic and on the roof of the home.

According to firefighters, flames spread quickly, and the structure suffered heavy fire, smoke and water damage.

No one was injured. Firefighters said the homeowners were home at the time of the fire, and all five people were able to evacuate safely. They are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Damage to the home and its contents is estimated at $450,000, according to the Howard Fire Department.

Officials added the fire is not considered suspicious at this time and remains under investigation.