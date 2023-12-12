Watch Now
Eight geese found dead at Duck Creek Quarry in Howard

Village of Howard
FILE PHOTO of Duck Creek Quarry from the Village of Howard website.
Posted at 4:48 PM, Dec 12, 2023
HOWARD (NBC 26) — Howard Animal Control said eight geese were found dead either on the shore or in the water Monday at the Duck Creek Quarry.

In a news release, animal control said a village of Howard resident contacted their office about eight deceased geese in the water at the quarry.

There is no indication the deaths were caused by people, the release said.

Animal control said they found another goose that was sick.

If individuals find a dead animal(s), they are asked to call Howard Animal Control at 920-530-1044.

