Cement barrel falls off truck on Highway 29
A barrel rolled off a cement truck in Howard near one of the roundabouts for the I-41 and Highway 29 interchange Friday at about 8:10 a.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The incident blocked the right lane of westbound Highway 29. After a crane truck was used to remove the barrel, the road reopened at 9:36 a.m.
