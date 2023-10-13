Watch Now
Cement barrel falls off truck on Highway 29

A barrel rolled off a cement truck in Howard near one of the roundabouts for the I-41 and Highway 29 interchange Friday at about 8:10 a.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The incident blocked the right lane of westbound Highway 29. After a crane truck was used to remove the barrel, the road reopened at 9:36 a.m.

